IBM Retirement Fund Sells 125 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD opened at $322.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.28 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.98.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

