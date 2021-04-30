IBM Retirement Fund Sells 153 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $98.90 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,412.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

