IBM Retirement Fund Sells 283 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 10.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $166.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.