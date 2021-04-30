IBM Retirement Fund Sells 778 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,681,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 183,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $77.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.