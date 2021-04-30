ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.64. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 29,923 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
