ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.64. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 29,923 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 979,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 512,664 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,016 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 271,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

