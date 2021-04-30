Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,449 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.