Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LII. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $341.17 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average is $293.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

