Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,856 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

