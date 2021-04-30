Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.