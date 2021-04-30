Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

