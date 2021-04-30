Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $216.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

