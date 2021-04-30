Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

