Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

