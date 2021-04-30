Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $517,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $121.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

