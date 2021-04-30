Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Tops $27.88 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $27.88 million and $444,395.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

