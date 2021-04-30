IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.

IEX stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $226.42. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,951. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

