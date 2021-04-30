IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.
IEX stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $226.42. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,951. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.