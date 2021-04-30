IG Gold Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $317,554.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

