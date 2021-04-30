IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Shares of IGM opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.64. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$43.26. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

