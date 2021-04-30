IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Shares of IGM opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.64. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$43.26. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

