Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 99.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $153,854.17 and $154.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,423,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,410,517 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

