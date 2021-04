IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Financial Analysis

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71% Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60%

This table compares IHS Markit and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 10.71 $502.70 million $2.32 46.71 Medallia $402.46 million 11.71 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -22.21

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IHS Markit and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 5 11 0 2.69 Medallia 0 1 10 0 2.91

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $88.36, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

