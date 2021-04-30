IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

