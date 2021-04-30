II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 6.2%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 147,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,023,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

