Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $340.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

ILMN stock opened at $399.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.63. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Illumina by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 222,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

