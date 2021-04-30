Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $340.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.
ILMN stock opened at $399.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.63. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Illumina by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 222,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.