IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,434,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.