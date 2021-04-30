IMI’s (IMIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

