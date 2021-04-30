Independent Research Reiterates “€30.30” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

Shares of UN01 opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53. Uniper has a one year low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a one year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.19.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

