Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ITAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 45,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,438. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions, which would enable safe driver-assist systems for autonomous driving.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.