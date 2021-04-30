Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IRMTF remained flat at $$20.32 during trading hours on Friday. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.