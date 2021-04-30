Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3504303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 186.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

