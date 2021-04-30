Innova (INN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Innova has a market cap of $304,885.15 and $40.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005083 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

