Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Purchases 29,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

