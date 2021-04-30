Insider Buying: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Purchases 33,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.32. 977,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

