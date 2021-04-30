Insider Buying: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Mark Lochtenberg purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$2,280,000.00 ($1,628,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Nickel Mines Company Profile

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

