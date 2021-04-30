Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $1,100,100.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

