Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,533,631.10 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

