Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,715. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -520.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

