Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells $61,540.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $501.32 million, a PE ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

