Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells $61,540.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MOFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $501.32 million, a PE ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.68.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.