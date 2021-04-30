Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells $1,553,013.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.81 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Primo Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $35,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

