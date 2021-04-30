Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 768982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

