International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.49.

IFF traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,128. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.