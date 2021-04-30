inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

INTT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

