Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $863.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $769.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

