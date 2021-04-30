Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $859.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $769.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

