Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $85.90.

