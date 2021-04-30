Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Atlas Private Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.87. 777,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

