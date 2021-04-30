Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $98.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

