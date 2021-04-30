Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Investar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

