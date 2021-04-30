Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

4/29/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Navient had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

4/27/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

3/23/2021 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top-line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Improving economy and gradually falling unemployment rate along with investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

3/19/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 48,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,553. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Navient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $490,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

