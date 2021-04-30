Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $154.00.

4/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

3/10/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

3/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,183,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

