Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

