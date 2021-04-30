Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit